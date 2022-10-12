feline frenzi2.jpg

MAYFIELD, KY — The Alley Cat Allies were in Mayfield Wednesday to spay and neuter cats in the community.

The goal is to keep Mayfield's cat population under control following the December 2021 tornado outbreak.

Wednesday's event, dubbed Feline Frenzy, aimed to fix 100 cats in a single day.

Each cat was also vaccinated, microchipped and given food. Stray cats will also be given a day to recover at the clinic. 

feline frenzi1.jpg

"Alley Cat Allies noticed that after a disaster there are a lot of displaced pets, and they know that the need, with all of the human loss and devastation, people need the extra help to take care of their pets," says Lauren Bailey with Alley Cat Allies. 

Alley Cat Allies has fixed more than 400 cats since the group began operations after the Dec. 10 tornado.

The group's end goal is to spay and neuter as many cats as possible.