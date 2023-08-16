MURRAY, KY — The Murray Bank announced on Wednesday that Allison Stevens was joining their staff as a new mortgage lender.
Stevens has been working in the lending industry for nearly 20 years. "Allison is well-equipped to contribute to The Murray Bank's ongoing success and growth," says Tony Ryan, the Executive Vice President for The Murray Bank.
She grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida. She now lives in Marshall County with her husband, John Stevens and their 3 sons. She previously worked at Bank of America and Lake Chem Federal Credit Union.
Stevens says she is excited to work at a bank that is so family and community oriented. "I am thrilled to be at The Murray Bank, serving with a hard-working staff and dedicated community bank.
Stevens can be reached at The Murray Bank's main office on 405 South 12 Street or by calling 270-753-5626.