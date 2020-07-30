MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky State Police say they arrested an Almo woman Wednesday morning after she interrupted a traffic stop outside of Murray.
KSP says a trooper was conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search at the U.S. highway 641 and KY 80 intersection when a second vehicle arrived and parked directly in front of the original vehicle. A female, later identified as 31-year-old Brittany Williams, of Almo, Kentucky, got out of the vehicle and approached the trooper to make sure the people in the other vehicle were okay.
Troopers say the people in the first vehicle did not know Williams, and Williams was told to leave, but refused. She reportedly became aggressive towards the trooper and continued to interfere with the traffic stop by filming with her cell phone close to the trooper and the other people.
KSP says the trooper tried to detain Williams. Troopers say she became combative but was taken into custody and put in the trooper's cruiser. KSP says the trooper found a jar of suspected marijuana in Williams' vehicle within reach of two juvenile children.
Additionally, while in the back of the cruiser, Williams tried to escape and successfully removed her hand from the handcuffs.
KSP says Williams was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and charged with third degree assault of a police officer, obstructing government operations, menacing, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, operating a vehicle with expired operators license, and second degree attempted escape.
KSP says the two juveniles in Williams' vehicle were released to a family member.