For the first time in Kentucky’s history, state police will be equipped with bodycams to increase officer safety and public trust, a Kentucky State Police news release announced on Friday.
In a livestream at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to about 780 officers.
Gov. Andy Beshear first announced his plans in November 2021 for an investment that included $12.2 million for KSP to purchase a video recording system. Beshear signed the legistation to fund this system in April 2022.
KSP evaluated available systems and conducted extensive testing, which included defensive tactics drills, firearms simulations, live fire trainings and typical day-to-day trooper duties, according to the release.
KSP selected a system that includes a V300 bodycam, audio recording device and in-car video with high-definition cameras, which will record a forward dash view and the rear passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle.
The recorded video and audio will be automatically uploaded to a virtual storage location.
Documenting trooper interactions in the field helps KSP leadership investigate grievances against officers and can be used in refining techniques taught to cadets at the academy.
KSP says it will hire 28 civilian employees to assist in documentation, system maintenance and archival of video footage captured.