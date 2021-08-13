(WGAL/NBC News) — A Lancaster, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested after police say he killed his father and dismembered his body.
Donald Meshey Jr., 32, is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
The coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old Donald Meshey.
Police said they responded Wednesday after a woman reported she was concerned about the welfare of a family member.
She told police that Donald Meshey Jr. told her there was a head in a freezer and a cadaver in a bed. She said she saw what she believed to be the head of a family member in a freezer.
Court documents say Meshey escorted a responding officer to the kitchen of his apartment, and removed a human head from the freezer.
"You can't imagine running into something like this. Obviously, it's a traumatic experience for anyone to experience, including police officers, so yeah, it's a horrific scene," Lancaster Police Capt. Michael Winters said.
Meshey is currently in custody in the Lancaster County Prison.
