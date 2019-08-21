Watch again

CARBONDALE, IL — The battle of the thermostat is heating up. You may have come close to blows with someone in your house over where to set the temperature. The federal Energy Star program recently put out some new recommendations, and not everyone is staying cool-headed about it.

John Nemetsky has worked more than 40 years in the heating and cooling business. He owns Automatic Comfort Systems Inc. He said the Energy Star recommendations are unrealistic, especially this summer. "Our summers seem to get hotter and busier every year," said Nemetsky.

The Department of Energy says you can save 3% on your utility bill for every degree you raise the set temperature. The Energy Star program recommends leaving it at 78 degrees when you're home, 85 degrees when you're away, and 82 degrees when you're sleeping. But Nemetsky said, depending on your system, you might not be saving that much.