CARBONDALE, IL — The battle of the thermostat is heating up. You may have come close to blows with someone in your house over where to set the temperature. The federal Energy Star program recently put out some new recommendations, and not everyone is staying cool-headed about it.
John Nemetsky has worked more than 40 years in the heating and cooling business. He owns Automatic Comfort Systems Inc. He said the Energy Star recommendations are unrealistic, especially this summer. "Our summers seem to get hotter and busier every year," said Nemetsky.
The Department of Energy says you can save 3% on your utility bill for every degree you raise the set temperature. The Energy Star program recommends leaving it at 78 degrees when you're home, 85 degrees when you're away, and 82 degrees when you're sleeping. But Nemetsky said, depending on your system, you might not be saving that much.
"Your air conditioner may not recover and get it down to where you want it by bed time," said Nemetsky.
Patrick Bauer keeps his apartment around 68 degrees all day. He said sleeping in a warm apartment would impact his sleep. "I would probably be in a bad mood, because I wouldn't sleep as well," he said.
Here are some steps Nemetsky suggests if you're really trying to save energy and want to remain comfortable:
— Make sure your air conditioner is installed by a competent contractor.
— Change your filters when needed.
— Consider an energy efficient system.
But, ultimately, it's about picking the right setting for you.
Consumer Reports says other ways to save money and keep cool are keeping your windows open at night and keeping your shades and curtains drawn during the day to prevent the sun from heating up your house. If there's a heat wave, avoid using your washer and dryer during the hottest hours of the day.