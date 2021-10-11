MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton has announced she will file to run for reelection.
In an announcement made via Facebook, Melton says she'll file on Nov. 3.
"Serving my beloved county as coroner during this current term, which began in 2018, has been the greatest privilege of my life," Melton writes.
Melton was sworn in as coroner in 2019. She has 25 years of experience as a funeral director and embalmer in the county. When she graduated from the Southern Illinois University College of Mortuary Science and Funeral Service, the Illinois Funeral Directors' Association named her the top mortuary student in the state.
If reelected, Melton writes that she pledges "to continue to lead this office with professionalism, an experienced staff of deputies, a dedication to prevention and education, and diligent fiscal controls."
The Paducah Sun reports that Jacob Jetton has filed a letter of intent to run for coroner as well. Jetton is a local business owner who has worked for funeral homes and served as a coroner’s assistant in Indiana.