CARBONDALE, IL - The Amazon Rain Fores is on fire and an anthropology expert from Southern Illinois University said this a bad deal for all of us.
"This is a global and environmental crisis," said Jonathan Hill.
Experts said deforestation efforts are probably the cause of it. CNN said there have been an 80% increase in deforestation efforts compared to last year. Hill said this is a crisis.
"It's the ecological equivalent of genocide. What we are seeing happening to the forest is a crime against humanity and a crime against nature. It's a crime against our world. If these crimes continue to be committed we are not going to have a world anymore," said Hill.
Scientist call the Amazon the Earth's lungs because it supplies 20% of our oxygen. If it's burning Hill said that's not a good thing for our oxygen supply
That's not all. It's impacting our dinner tables too.
"Midwestern farmers are being directly impacted by the fires in the rain forest. There's more drought and flooding" said Hill.
It gets worse.
"You're cutting out the vegetation that's needed to process the carbon that's being emitted into the atmosphere. Then you're burning it and emitting tremendous quantities of carbon into the atmosphere which we know is going to lead to climate change and the melting of the ice caps.
Hill said there's a solution.
"The safest and best way perhaps the only way to truly protect the rain forest is to honor and implement and protect the cultural, territorial, and human rights of indigenous people," said Hill.
Because the Amazon is more than a forest, it's a life source. Brazil's National Institute For Space Research reported more than 72,000 fires in the country. They said more than half of them were in the Amazon region.