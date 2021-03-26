Editors note: Information in this article is updated when additional information is given from officials. The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally stated two white men had taken McCain. They updated the information at 10:05 a.m. to say two black men.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a 15-year-old girl was taken from a bus stop by two black men in Charleston, Missouri.
The Amber Alert says the men are driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban in an unknown direction.
The child, Kenniyah McCain, is a black girl, with black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. The alert says she is wearing blue pajama bottoms.
If you have any information on where Kenniyah McCain is, call 911 or the Charleston Police Department at 573-683-3737.