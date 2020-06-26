UPDATE — The TBI says Braelee Trapp has been safely located.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN — An Amber alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old girl from Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Braelee Rayne Trapp was 'forcibly taken' from her home in Lawrence County Thursday evening by 44-year-old Tony Lynn Lanier Sr.
The girl has brown hair, green eyes, and weighs 18 pounds.
TBI says Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and was last seen with the girl in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with Arkansas Tag 430Y2K.
TBI says he is a white man, 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Additionally, the Trapp family knew Lanier, so this does not appear to be a stranger abduction case.