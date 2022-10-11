ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown.
The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
The license plate is unknown but was white in color.
Lovick is African American, and she's described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 199 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing a purple T-shirt, jeans, white shoes and a black jacket.
The Kentucky State Police posted a photo of Lovick to Facebook at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information that can help investigators locate Julissa Lovick can call Kentucky State Police Post 4 at Post 4 at 270-766-5078.