LOUISA COUNTY, VA— A Virginia family is pleading for the safe return of a 14-year-old girl.
Isabel Hicks disappeared from her home on Monday, Oct. 21.
She is believed to be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, the former boyfriend of her mother, according to Crime insider sources.
Louisa County Sheriff's Office Maj. Donnie Lowe says they knew the case was more than it looked to be from the beginning.
"All of our agencies have been working nonstop, 24-seven." Lowe said.
The Richmond FBI and Virginia State Police have also joined the investigation.
Police believe the pair may be travelling in Lynch's blue Toyota Matrix and camping in wooded areas.
Hicks' family tearfully spoke to her directly during a press conference. Her brother, Blake Saylor, expressed how much he misses his sister.
"I'm still your big brother, and I love you forever," Saylor said. "I just need my best friend back."
Her mother, Cortney Saylor, also spoke at the press conference.
"Isabel, I love you, and I want you to come home." Saylor said.