BARDSTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for four boys who investigators say were abducted by a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend before fleeing the home with the children.
The alert says 32-year-old Richard S. Gray murdered a woman in Bardstown, Kentucky, around 5 p.m. Friday and fled her home with the four children: 6-year-old Jordo, 9-year-old Jayce, 10-year-old BJ, and 1-year-old Adrian Murray.
The only photo available in the alert is of Adrian. A photo of Gray was also not listed as of this report.
The alert says Gray is driving a 2014 red Jeep Patriot with KY plate 390-TBA.
If you have information about the location of the children and Gray, call 911 or the Bardstown Police Department at 502-448-3163.