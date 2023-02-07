A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued for two teenage boys from Jackson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.
The TBI initially said the boys — 17-year-old Taveion Rogers and 15-year-old Traveion Rogers — were believed to be with their noncustodial mother, Felicia Wilson, and their godmother, Damelia Hurt.
Investigators now say Hurt has turned herself in to Jackson police, but the search continues for both teens and Wilson. Hurt and Wilson face kidnapping charges.
The TBI says Taveion is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds, the TBI says. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.
Wilson is 38 years old. The TBI says she's 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and investigators say she was last seen wearing a red hoodie. She uses a wheelchair.
If you have seen Taveion, Traveion, or Felicia Wilson, investigators ask you to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8430 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.