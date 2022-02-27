UPDATE 2/27 AT 5:30 AM: Louisville Metro Police have located 2-year-old Caesen Gordon. However, law enforcement agencies continue to search for 32-year-old Christopher Gordon, who shot and killed the boy's mother.
Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY- An Amber alert is being issued for a Louisville 2-year-old who law enforcement says was abducted Sunday.
The alert says 32-year-old Christopher Gordon shot and killed the mother of 2-year-old Caesen Gordon.
Christopher Gordon is reported as driving a burgundy Ford F-150 with extensive front end damage.
If you have information about the location of Caesen call 911, or the Louisville Police Department at 502-593-8558.