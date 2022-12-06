Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight... Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois as of 9 pm. Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less in some locales. Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&