Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky west of the Hopkinsville and Madisonville areas, and most of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity will bring areas of relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&