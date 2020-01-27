PADUCAH -- A Ballard County ambulance was involved in a crash in Paducah on Monday.
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and New Holt Road.
22-year-old Alexandria Clark of Paducah says she was driving an ambulance east on U.S. 60 with its lights on when she approached a red light at New Holt Road.
Clark said she tried to turn on the ambulance's siren, but it was not working.
She said she conducted a "rolling stop" and went into the intersection where she hit the broadside of a minivan being driven by 24-year-old Octavio Ramos of Paducah.
Romas was driving northbound on New Holt Road. He told police he had the green light and didn't see the ambulance until it hit him.
Clark and a passenger in the ambulance, 30-year-old Josh Berry of Greer, South Carolina, were taken to a local hospital.
No other people were injured.