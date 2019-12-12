MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - A Paducah woman was flown to an out of town hospital after being involved in a wreck with a City of Mayfield ambulance at around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
McCracken County deputies say Mary Cossiboom was crossing US 45 from Old US 45 and didn't see the ambulance, which didn't have its emergency equipment activated. After colliding the ambulance traveled through the median before crossing back over the highway, down an embankment and hitting a tree.
Three people were inside the ambulance at the time. All four people involved were taken to local hospitals. Cossiboom was then flown to an out of area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.