Ameren is asking customers to be aware of a new utility scam targeting seniors in Illinois and Missouri.
Ameren customers have been contacted primarily by phone by scammers offering a special discounted rate of $29.99 and calling it a "senior discount."
The scammers pose as Ameren representatives and suggest customers pay the special rate rather than the customer's full monthly statement amount.
According to Ameren, the scam callers might request payments through cash apps, which Ameren representatives will never do.
If you receive a suspected scam call, hang up, and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583 or Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 to report it.