WEST FRANKFORT, IL — Local mental health and addiction treatment health system Centerstone has received a $2,500 grant from Ameren Illinois to help meet clients' needs and get them ready for treatment.
In a news release about the grant, Centerstone says it will help with things like temporary shelter; transportation to treatment, jobs and medical appointments; nonperishable food and more.
“Many members of the community – individuals and families – who come to Centerstone for help are homeless, hungry and without transportation or phones, in addition to suffering from mental health or substance use disorders. Prior to making any progress in treatment, basic needs must be met,” Centerstone Director of Advancement Erin Camfield said in a statement. Camfield said the grant will help Centerstone meet those basic needs, with impacts that stretch beyond any one individual. "When we provide services to assist the homeless, we are not just changing the life of one person. We are forever changing the lives of families," Camfield said.
A representative for Ameren Illinois said the company is pleased to be able to help Centerstone meet those needs.
"Centerstone is providing critical services to those in our community who need it most," Ameren Illinois Regional Director of Electric Operations Jason Klein said in a statement. "We are proud to support their efforts as they bring hope and healing to those in need."
