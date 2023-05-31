MARION, IL — When the power goes out, you hope to get that fixed quickly, but do you really know who or what it takes to make that happen? Ameren Illinois on Wednesday wanted to share that perspective with some of their customers and first responders.
The Ameren Illinois Electric Operating Center in Marion, Illinois, held an Emergency Preparedness Open House. Employees gave city leaders, first responders, customers and members of the news media tours of some of the equipment they use daily.
For dozens of those customers and first responders, Wednesday was enlightening. They got a look at the tools of the trade at Ameren Illinois’ Marion operating center. Brian Dailey's very familiar with this stuff.
"Anytime when a customer calls in a gas leak, you know, if it's inside or outside, I'll be the first responder," he says.
He's been with Ameren for the past decade, and the tools on display during the open house are just some of the ones he uses in the field — where he's likely to show up to an emergency scene with first responders. That's the bigger meaning behind the open house.
"To get a lot of the people in the surrounding area — the media, the fire department — just to know that we are on the same team as them," says Dailey.
You may see a bucket truck going up outside your home when there is a power line issue, but Wednesday the bucket truck was there not to fix any power lines but to give customers an up-top view of what it’s like for employees working in them.
Ameren Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services Patrick Smith says giving customers an experience like that provides important perspective.
"We want folks to understand what's involved, not only in the labor and the investment," says Smith, for your comfort and convenience. That’s something Dailey takes seriously at a job he loves.
Leaders with Ameren Illinois say this is the first open house at this location in several years. They say they plan to host events like that in other locations as well.