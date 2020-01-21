SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Ameren Illinois set up a temporary number Tuesday morning for customers to call in southern Illinois. The company said some southern Illinois residents were unable to call 800 numbers from their mobile phones.
The company said affected Ameren Illinois customers who need to report a gas leak or another emergency by mobile phone should call 309-672-5271.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Stacey Stockton-Shangraw sent an update saying the issue affecting was with Verizon Wireless, and that issue — affecting Verizon customers in the Carbondale, Marion, Mt. Vernon, and Murphysboro area — has been resolved.
Verizon spokesman Chris Serico told Local 6 the company is looking into the matter.
In an email to Local 6, Stockton-Shangraw said, with the 800 number issue resolved, "Ameren Illinois requests both electric and natural gas customers contact us at our 800-755-5000 customer service number" if they have any issues to report.
"To be clear: This was NOT a problem on the Ameren Illinois side," Stockton Shangraw said in the message. "Our 800 number was functioning properly. This was a problem for some customers of the wireless carrier."