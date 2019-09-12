CARBONDALE, IL -- Ameren Illinois will be holding a bill payment assistant event in Carbondale on Friday, September 13.
At the event, income-eligible customers will be able to get one-time energy assistance grants of up to $150.
The limited funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those interested in the one-time grants must bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, a photo ID, and proof of 30-day income.
The event will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center at 200 South Illinois Avenue from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., or until funds run out.