Ameren Illinois says its modernizing its natural gas system in four southern Illinois communities.
Upgrades will be made in Carbondale, Murphysboro and West Frankfort this spring, and upgrades will be made in Herrin starting in July.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch says the company is investing $4.7 million across the four projects.
In Carbondale, about about 8,400 feet of gas main are being replaced along College Street, south to Mill Street, along with 109 customers' natural gas services. The project area is between James Street and Illinois Avenue/Illinois Route 51. Ameren says the more than $1 million project started in February, and the upgraded gas main will be in service in July.
In Murphysboro, Ameren is upgrading 49 customers' natural gas services, and improving more than 4,500 feet of gas main along Bridgewood Lane. That's along with an additional 53 services and nearly 4,000 feet of gas main along Alexander Street south to Shomaker Drive, between South 18th and South 20th streets. Ameren says this $1 million project will also be in service by July.
In West Frankfort, crews are removing old pipeline along East Oak Street and replacing it with nearly 9,800 feet of polyethylene pipe, Ameren says. The company is also upgrading 146 customers' natural gas services. The #1.2 million project began in February, and will be in service by July. last month and will be in service by July.
The fourth project, in Herrin, will begin in July, with plans to be in service by November. Ameren says crews will install 12,800 feet of polyethylene pipe along McKinley Street south to Cherry Street, between North 11th and North 14th streets. Crews will be upgrading 155 customers' natural gas services, the company says.
Ameren says brief service interruptions are required for improvement projects in process. The company says it will relight pilot lights on natural gas appliances for customers who request it.
Ameren Illinois customers who want that service can call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a free appointment.