For customers who use Ameren Missouri, you may see an increase of about $3.48 a month on your electric bill.
The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved a filing made by the Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge and the energy efficiency investment charge (EEIC) on the bills of its electric customers.
Fuel adjustment clause
For a residential customer who uses 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will increase from about $2.70 a month to about $6.27 a month.
For energy usage comparison, the average monthly electricity consumption in the U.S. is about 886 kWh, according to eia.gov.
The FAC tariff means the company will pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers. The company will recover up to 95% of its costs this way, a Missouri Public Service Commission news release says.
Any charges resulting from the FAC change must appear in a separate category on customers' bills, so you'll know if you're affected.
Energy efficient investment charge
EEIC will drop 9 cents, from about $3.76 a month to about $3.67 a month, for a residential customer who uses 1,000 kWh a month.
EEIC is a charge that encourages utility companies to implement demand-side and energy efficiency programs and was part of the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act, the release says.
The EEIC updated charge will be on a separate line item on customers' bills.
These changes will take effect on Feb. 1.