With spring in full swing, Missourians are out in their yard preparing for this year's home improvement projects. Ameren Missouri is using the season change to remind state residents to make one simple phone call before they begin digging.
By calling 1-800-DIG-RITE or 811 at least two days before work begins you can make sure your digging won't impact buried utility lines.
According to Ameren Missouri, each year, more than 40% of homeowners risk unintentionally damaging buried power, gas and internet lines during home projects.
“Some underground utility lines are closer to the surface than you think, so it’s important that buried lines are marked before digging – no matter the size of the project,” said Jim Huss, senior director of operations excellence for Ameren Missouri. “With one quick phone call, an expert will mark the location of all your utility, phone and cable lines on the property. This step helps keep your family safe and avoids a serious outage or gas leak that could impact your home or neighborhood.”
Marking utility lines is a free service. To learn more, click here.