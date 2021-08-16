LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY– The American Bridge Company will coordinate with Jim Smith Contracting Company in constructing portions of the $63.6 million U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithfield, Kentucky, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced Monday.
American Bridge will use a portion of the Riverport Authority's facility and equipment to construct sections of the bridge on barges. The sections will then be transported to Smithfield, via the Ohio River, and be assembled.
"Our port strategically sits within our nations' 25,000 miles of inland waterways and serves as a major asset to our entire nation, including our good neighbors upriver at Smithland," McCracken County Judge Executive, Craig Clymer, said.
This portion of the project is expected to create 30 jobs in the next eighteen months.
"Today's announcement demonstrates the expanded capabilities of the Riverport Authority and sets us up for Future success," Paducah Mayor, George Bray, said.