American Duchess docks in Paducah .jpg

PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront.

The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.

Because of dry conditions that have made the Ohio and Mississippi rivers too low to pass in some spots, the American Duchess will be docked in Paducah for two days.

That's forcing the crew to change their itinerary. In the meantime, folks in the Paducah area can head down to the riverfront to see the American Duchess until it departs at 6 p.m. Friday. 