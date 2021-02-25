PADUCAH - Anna Scrivener showed no symptoms of any kind of heart issues or failures, but in 2011, when she was working at a local cardiac associate office, her co-workers knew what was going on.
“It could’ve been my last day,” Scrivener said. “As I said, I was in the right place at the right time.” She then found herself in an operating room with surgeons performing a quadruple bypass for her heart to restore normal blood flow.
“Had I not been there, I probably would’ve had a heart attack and I probably would’ve died,” Scrivener said. “When I think back to that, I am just blessed, grateful, I am blessed the Lord has been with me through this entire journey, so I am grateful for that.”
The story doesn’t end there. Her sister, Adelle Ballard, has been on the go her entire life. Until her heart started to give her issues, too. “I’m a football granny,” Ballard said. “I’m a cook, I got things to do, I don’t have time to stay at home.”
From working with major sports teams in Chicago, Ill., to feeding thousands of people locally with her catering company, Adelle’s Canning and Catering Made Perfect, she was always taking care of others. About a year ago, they found a blockage and had two stents put in.
“I felt like I was missing out a lot but my body said I was missing, too,” Ballard said. “It’s time to take care of me, it’s time to give me some rest. Do you know how many years you’ve been going out a fast pace and not taking any rest? So, that’s what I did.” Both sisters say heart issues run in the family, their father suffered a heart attack in 1976.
If someone in your family may have had any heart problems, make sure you are doing what you can to prevent it, eat healthy, move your body, relive your stress, and call your doctor if you’re having symptoms.
“It can happen to any of us, at any given time,” Scrivener said. “I know that now, I know that now, so I am more aware of things and I listen to my body. If I feel something that’s not right right now, I’m calling, hey so so and so and so and they’ll say, 'come on in.' That’s what I suggest to everyone, go then, not later, because later may not ever come.”
Both sisters went through the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. It’s a 36 one hour session program that has helped them transform their lives. For more information about the program, click here.