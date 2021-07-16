TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The American Jazz is finally free from the mud in Lake Barkley Friday afternoon, where it has been stuck since July 7.
On July 7, the riverboat traveled outside of the normal sailing channel in Lake Barkley, and became stuck in the mud. Passengers were able to leave the boat on July 9, but 27 crew members stayed onboard.
A Local 6 crew at the lake today saw the boat free itself from the mud shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
On Thursday, coast guardsmen pumped fuel out of the riverboat to make it lighter. The plan was to get the boat moving Saturday, and Lt. Philip Baxter with the U.S. Coast Guard tells us crews had been working since around 12:30 p.m. Friday to prepare the riverboat for that attempt.
However, Baxter says crews noticed that the Cumberland River had risen 6 inches, giving the boat some wiggle room. He says the crew used a tug assist and a barge with wires, and put the boat in reverse for about 2 hours and 30 minutes — eventually allowing to boat to free itself.