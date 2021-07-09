CANTON, KY — American Jazz passengers experienced an interesting turn of events this week.
They spent more than 48 hours stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley before being transported to shore Friday evening. The riverboat has been stuck since Wednesday afternoon.
There were 120 passengers and 54 crew members onboard the riverboat.
Harold Calhoun is a Canton, Kentucky, resident. He has seen the boat sitting on the sandbar for days. He cannot imagine what passengers are going through.
"I'd be wanting to get off of it as quick as possible, but we're just going to have to wait and see if we're going to get some kind of transportation," said Calhoun.
Luckily, they did.
Passengers spent most of Friday watching boats circle the riverboat as the U.S. Coast Guard cleared boaters from the area.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. John Nolan said crews spent all day trying to move the boat from the sandbar.
"It has not moved. The United States Coast Guard, as well as the American Cruise Line Incorporated, has worked a plan to try and remove the vessel as safely as possible," said Nolan. "However, the plan has not been successful."
Three tugboats tried to move the American Jazz multiple times before eventually calling it a day.
Then crews began to move passengers around 5:45 p.m., transporting them to a dock where three American Cruise Lines buses waited.
American Cruise Lines did not allow Local 6 to speak with the passengers.
Passengers did make their way off of boats and onto the buses in the middle of a storm.
Transports halted when it began to rain, then resumed after the storm stopped.
The buses took passengers to their hotels in Nashville, Tennessee, their original destination, for a less stressful night.
Most of the staff have also left the riverboat; six of them left with passengers. The riverboat is still stuck on the sandbar.
We're still waiting to learn more about the ongoing efforts to free it.
The U.S. Coast Guard also secured the area, telling boaters and jet skiers to stay clear of their active security area.