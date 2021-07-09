TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Coast Guard official provided an update on efforts to free the American Jazz Friday afternoon. The riverboat has been stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley for more than 48 hours.
The 120 passengers and 54 crew members remained onboard through most of the day Friday. But, around 5:45 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said passengers will be getting off the boat shortly.
Earlier Friday morning, American Cruise Lines said work is progressing to lift American Jazz off the sandbar, but it is taking longer than expected. The company said when the guests are able to get off the boat, they will be taken to Nashville, which is where the boat was headed. American Cruise Lines says the vessel was not damaged when it became stuck on the sandbar.
Meanwhile, crews were working all day to get the boat off the sandbar, but they still haven't had any luck. Around 3:30 p.m., Lt. John Nolan with the U.S. Coast Guard said the main priority is to make sure everyone on the riverboat is safe and has the supplies they need.
"The passengers we've had communication with through the company have been content," Nolan says. "There haven't been any reports of anyone being disgruntled or upset at this time, not that we've received. We will continue to evaluate that ensure that and assist in that matter as greatly as we can."
A safety and security zone has been established around the boat to prevent boaters and jet skiers from getting too close to the riverboat.
Friday evening, crews paused their efforts to move the riverboat off of the sandbar.