TRIGG COUNTY, KY– The American Jazz riverboat is currently stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
WKDZ is reporting towboats are working to free the boat. Wednesday night, the American Jazz apparently veered out of the marked channel of the lake before hitting an area that is only 4 to 6 feet deep.
The American Jazz rowboat holds a 190 guests. It's route is a 8 day trip from Memphis to Paducah onto Clarksville and ending in Nashville. Lake Barkley is a part of that route.
This is a breaking story. Updates to follow