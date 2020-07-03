CHRISTOPHER, IL - A group in Southern Illinois honored five local veterans. They died during the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn't receive their military rights.
The tight-knit bond between veterans is a lifelong relationship. Part of that relationship is giving a final salute at a veterans' funeral. Because of COVID-19, many veterans were buried without their military rights. The American Legion in Christopher changed that with their own special ceremony.
"I'm trying to help my veteran families have closure. When I ask to do this every one of my men said I'll do it," said American Legion Post 528 commander Roger Rice.
Rice mentioned, the restrictions with the pandemic are something they've never seen before.
"It's tough on everybody. You want to be there for them but you can't. They want you there but they can't have you. It's hard for everybody. Doing this here and anything else people do to bring people out I think it helps the morale of the area."
Legion chaplain Alan Minton was peers with three of the veterans who passed. He said this ceremony means a lot to their families.
"We are honoring their loved ones for the service they gave for our country. I wish there were more people here that realized what this is all about, what our veterans stand for. They stand for the liberty and freedom we still have today," said Minton.
Because all gave some and some gave all and deserve this honor. When restrictions ease the American Legion Post 528 is offering to give the families of those who passed their full military rights.