PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally.
The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
According to Krystal Meadows of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson, riders have been participating in the run since 2006, raising money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship fund was established to help children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001 gain access to higher education. According to the American Legion, the scholarship has now expanded to assist children of veterans with a disability rating of 50 percent or higher.
The American Legion says in 2021, they raised over a million dollars for the scholarship fund, and have raised over $15 million since 2006.
Paducah's event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 22. There will be live music by "Two Bad Sons," giveaways every hour, free food, and alcohol available for purchase while supplies last.
