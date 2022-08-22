MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run.
They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
They concluded the event at the park with a wreath-laying ceremony.
Karl Dick with the Mayfield American Legion had this to say about the trip: "This is a real honor for us to be picked for this. We lost our building in the December tornado, and we renting at the DAV building. And hopefully we will get it back in the future, but this is a big honor. They picked us to help our problems and coming here to help us get through it.”
The American Legion Legacy run is a five-day, 1,150-mile cross-country motorcycle ride to raise money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
The scholarship supports the children of fallen military personnel and the children of disabled veterans.