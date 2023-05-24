KUTTAWA, KY — Memorial Day weekend is just days away. It's a time to honor and mourn the United States military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.
On Wednesday, the American Legion Post 68 in Kuttawa, Kentucky will be out displaying Flags of Honor across the Eddyville Courthouse — and you can help.
Those interested in displaying the flags can meet at the park by the courthouse at 9 a.m.
Those who would rather help with the flag poles can meet at the American Legion post in Kuttawa at 9 a.m.
The Flags of Honor are part of a dedication ceremony happening on Monday — which is Memorial Day.
It'll be at the front of the Eddyville Courthouse at 10 a.m. Colonel Amy Downey will be the special guest speaker.