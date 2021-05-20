LYON COUNTY, KY — American Legion Post 68 will be sponsoring its sixth annual Flags of Honor ceremony on Memorial Day at Eddyville City Park. The flags are flown from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July.
The Memorial Day ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with Sen. Jason Howell as the guest speaker. Post 68's honor guard will also stand at attention during the ceremony.
There's still time for you to have your own flag displayed. You can buy a new one for $25, or if you have a flag that was previously flown you can reuse it for $15. Old flags must be in serviceable condition to be flown.
After the Fourth of July, they're taken down, properly folded, and brought back to the person who dedicated the flag.
