MURRAY, KY — Monday, American Legion Post 73 gathered to remember the lives and sacrifices of service members who gave their lives for our country with a Memorial Day ceremony in Murray, Kentucky.
Doors opened at Veterans Hall at noon, with refreshments for attendees. The ceremony began at 12:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and key speakers.
Attendees never lost sight of the reason they were gathered there.
"We have a party on Veteran's Day. Today's not a real party. Today's more a solemn ceremony to recognize there are people that have paid a very high price for us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today," said Veteran Service Officer Mark Kennedy with American Legion Post 73.
"I have 23 names on a black granite wall in Washington, D.C., that are the names of guys that I served with in Vietnam," Kennedy said.
The event included a cross walk ceremony to memorialize post members who have died since last Memorial Day.