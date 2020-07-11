MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The American Legion helps veterans in need when they return from deployment.
Typically, they fundraise through dinners, but because of COVID-19 they can't do that this year.
Instead, the American Legion decided to hand out flags in Drafenville, KY for donations.
"There's no other way for us to raise funds, we're not a business. We're a non-profit so we have to raise money any way we can like I said we're here to help the veterans." said Richard Page, an American Legion Representative.
If you are interested in donating, you can mail your donation to American Legion Post 236 at P.O. box 305, Calvert City, KY, 42029.