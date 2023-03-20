The seasons are changing, the American Red Cross says, but the need for blood is constant.
That's according to a Friday release from the organization, which explains that donors are crucial to help the ensure the Red Cross doesn't experience a shortage in the weeks to come. But, they say, "When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand."
Anyone who gives blood, platelets, or plasma in the month of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by mail, the Red Cross says.
Additionally, everyone will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. Five lucky winners will receive the grand prize.
To donate, register online, on the smartphone app, or by calling 1-800-Red Cross.
Donors will be required to present either a blood donor card, drivers license, or two forms of identification at check-in, the organization says.
The Red Cross also says their RapidPass program can help save you time next time you donate, by allowing you to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire before arriving.
There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Red Cross Blood Drives: Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee
|State
|Date
|City
|Time
|Location
|Illinois
|03/20/2023
|Vienna
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|03/21/2023
|Joppa
|1:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
|Joppa High School
|03/21/2023
|Metropolis
|8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Metropolis Public Library
|Kentucky
|3/23/2023
|Murray
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m
|St. John's Episcopal Church
|3/27/2023
|Mayfield
|10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Sedalia Elementary School
|3/27/2023
|Mayfield
|1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Northside Church of Christ
|3/20/2023
|Clinton
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|First United Methodist Church
|3/31/2023
|Clinton
|8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|3/29/2023
|Eddyville
|10:30 a.m. - 3:30
|Lyon County Convention Center
|3/24/2023
|Calvert City
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|North Marshall Middle School
|3/30/2023
|Calvert city
|1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Altona Baptist Church
|3/22/2023
|Paducah
|7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Mercy-Health Lourdes Hospital
|Tennessee
|3/30/2023
|Tiptonville
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Lake County High School