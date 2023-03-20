American Red Cross

The seasons are changing, the American Red Cross says, but the need for blood is constant. 

That's according to a Friday release from the organization, which explains that donors are crucial to help the ensure the Red Cross doesn't experience a shortage in the weeks to come. But, they say, "When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand."

Anyone who gives blood, platelets, or plasma in the month of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by mail, the Red Cross says.

Additionally, everyone will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. Five lucky winners will receive the grand prize. 

To donate, register online, on the smartphone app, or by calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Donors will be required to present either a blood donor card, drivers license, or two forms of identification at check-in, the organization says. 

The Red Cross also says their RapidPass program can help save you time next time you donate, by allowing you to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire before arriving. 

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. 

Red Cross Blood Drives: Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee

In addition to the listed blood drives, there are daily opportunities to give at the Paducah Blood Donation Center. 

State Date City Time Location
Illinois 03/20/2023 Vienna 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fellowship Baptist Church
03/21/2023 Joppa 1:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Joppa High School
03/21/2023 Metropolis 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Metropolis Public Library
Kentucky 3/23/2023 Murray 11 a.m. - 4 p.m St. John's Episcopal Church
3/27/2023 Mayfield 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sedalia Elementary School
3/27/2023 Mayfield 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Northside Church of Christ
3/20/2023 Clinton 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church
3/31/2023 Clinton 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
3/29/2023 Eddyville 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 Lyon County Convention Center
3/24/2023 Calvert City 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. North Marshall Middle School
3/30/2023 Calvert city 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Altona Baptist Church
3/22/2023 Paducah 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mercy-Health Lourdes Hospital
Tennessee 3/30/2023 Tiptonville 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Lake County High School