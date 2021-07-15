The American Red Cross of Western Kentucky is looking for volunteers who are willing to help communities prepare for disasters, and be there to assist people who have been affected by a disaster.
Community Prepardness Volunteers provide help in the following ways:
- In-home smoke alarm instillation and fire safety education visits
- Youth programs delivered to children that provide science-based disaster education and coping skills
- Community preparedness education opportunities like Hands-Only CPR or providing disaster education presentations.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers for the Disaster Action Team. This type of volunteer is responsible for responding to disasters. Whether it be a fire, storm or any other disaster, members of the Disaster Action Team are there to provide support for families and individuals. Assistance typically includes providing food, clothes, lodging, medication and emotional support.
To learn more, click here.
You can also contact the local Disaster Program Manager, Linda Porter, at 270-570-0395 or Linda.porter@redcross.org