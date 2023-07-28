PADUCAH, KY — The American Red Cross is partnering with the Warner Brothers movie ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ by hosting a vacation giveaway in hopes of averting a blood shortage.
Donate before Saturday, August 12, and be automatically entered into a drawing where you could win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
However, while not everyone can win a giveaway, anyone who donates through the month of August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives in several counties in the area from August 1 to 15, including:
- Illinois
- Massac County
- Kentucky
- Caldwell County
- Calloway County
- Graves County
- Lyon County
- Marshall County
- McCracken County
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.
To find a blood drive location in your area, visit the American Red Cross website’s find a blood drive section.