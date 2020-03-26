PADUCAH — More than 200,000 blood drives nationwide have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The American Red Cross says there's now a national shortage.
The Red Cross plans to hold many blood drives to tackle the blood supply shortage. Local spokesman Anthony Tinin said it's needed now more than ever.
"This is a severe situation," Tinin said. "It's a nationwide situation, and it's urgent that healthy people come out and donate blood."
Tinin said they're urging everyone to make an appointment before they come.
To practice social distancing and to make the blood drives go more efficiently, the Red Cross encourages everyone to use its app. All you do is schedule your date, time, and location.
You can also schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org.
Blood is still essential, even in a pandemic. "We still have accident victims," Tinin said. "We still have cancer patients. We still have people with anemia — a long laundry list of reasons that people still need blood transfusions."
He said they're taking people's temperatures and wiping down equipment as a precaution, so donors and workers are safe.
The next blood drive is at The Paducah Blood Donation Center. There's also another blood drive on Saturday with the Kentucky Blood Center. It will be held at the Lone Oak Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the Red Cross website to make an appointment to donate.