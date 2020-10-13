OWENSBORO, KY — Have you ever wanted to be a hero? The American Red Cross Kentucky Region could help you become one!
The American Red Cross Kentucky Region will offer special virtual "Heroes Needed" volunteer training events over the next few weeks.
The Red Cross says disaster volunteers are trained to respond to all types of disasters and this training program is an opportunity for new volunteers with no disaster training to become a "hero" in a few days.
The Red Cross says new volunteers will receive basic skills to become a disaster responder, interact with Red Cross disaster workers and have a chance to help in disaster relief efforts.
The organization says with several major disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires impacting several states in the country, volunteers are needed now.
You can sign up to be a "Hero" by emailing Stacy Taylor-Bernard at stacy.taylorbernard2@redcross.org or by calling 502-612-9202.
The training sessions will be virtual on the following dates and times:
- Oct. 14, 15 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Oct. 19, 20 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
The Red Cross says more than 50 disaster volunteers in the Kentucky Region have deployed to help with wildfires in the West and Hurricanes Laura and Sally in the Gulf Coast area.
The organization says more than 1,600 Red Crossers from around the country are supporting disasters relief efforts both in-person and virtually to help with massive disasters.
As of Sunday evening, the Red Cross says it and its partners have cared for 17,200 people across five states, and the need for volunteers is great.
Red Cross says trained volunteers provide feeding, sheltering, physical and mental health services, as well as help with long-term recovery planning and advocacy for individuals and family impacted by disaster. The organization says local volunteers respond to disasters daily, such as home fires, and also offer preparedness education.