MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
Local 6 has continued to receive emails from viewers who use American Trash Service as their waste retrieval company. Foster gave some insight into why services are being halted.
"In February of 2022 the McCracken County Sheriff's Office was notified of trash flying from an American Trash Service trailer," Foster said.
Following an investigation by the county's code enforcement, the county learned American Trash Service was not only operating without the proper license, but also had not filed the proper payroll tax documents. The company has had a grace period to get the necessary commercial driver's license, but Foster said that time is now up.
"We're to the point where we said, 'Look, y'all have to get this.' And they're working on it, as we understand it, and we're hopeful that they get it, because we are a pro-business county," Foster said. "We want companies to be successful here, but they all have to follow the rules."
For Foster and the county, it comes down to a matter of public safety and company liability.
"You have to have the CDL license," Foster said. "We've got to know if people are passing drug tests or are medically able to drive a commercial vehicle pulling a trailer full of trash or a dump truck. It keeps other people safe on the roadways. That's what we want — safe and clean roadways — and that's why we're here right now."
Once American Trash Service gets its solid waste transportation license, Foster says the company will be able to start picking up trash in the county again. The company will also be required to get caught up on its payroll tax for the county. He says the county's finance department will handle any possible retroactive action on taxes American Trash Pickup should have paid to the county.