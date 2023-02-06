MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In January, several American Trash Service customers told Local 6 they prepaid for service, but the company wasn't picking up their trash — and it was starting to pile up.
Office Manager Sandy Mason tells Local 6 they're doing everything they can to keep customers updated while they worked to get back to normal.
Mason says if everything work out, service should resume in about a week.
Some customers reported experiencing difficulties trying to get ahold of American Trash Service for updates.
Mason says responding to everyone is just about impossible.
"We've tried to respond to everybody, and let me tell you, the phone calls are numerous. It's not that we're avoiding anyone, but there's no way to keep up with all the phone calls. I've been starting at about 6:30 in the morning, and I don't stop until about 9 in the evening," Mason explained.
American Trash Service was purchased 4 years ago.
When they purchased the building, the owners were given what they thought was the correct permit.
On Jan. 5, they were informed that they were missing information — and instructed to stop service until it was corrected.
In the meantime, they put out dumpsters for their customers to use and posted the location on Facebook.
Unfortunately, ATS says, that post was removed because non-customers were using it to dump their waste — including appliances and furniture.
Mason says they're trying to get back to normal, explaining their livelihood hinges on the businesses success.
"We want to be able to service our customers because that's how we make our living too. We haven't billed anyone and won't bill anyone until we're able to start picking up again," said Mason.
American Trash Service also said they are giving a four week credit to customers who haven't had their trash picked up in the last four weeks — with an additional two weeks added on.
Mason told Local 6 that American Trash Service is not going out of business, and they are here to stay.
Their main goal is to be back serving their customers on February 13, 2023.
Right now, they are waiting to get the "go-head" from Frankfort.