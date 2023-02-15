MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says after several delays getting a permit necessary to haul trash, the company is supposed to receive its permit in the mail as early as Thursday.
The company serves customers in Graves and McCracken counties.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, American Trash Service updated customers after it hadn't received the permit on Monday as the owner had hoped.
The post says the state agreed to mail the permit overnight, meaning it should arrive on Thursday.
The company has been unable to haul trash for weeks because of the permit issue, leaving many customers frustrated.
Click here to catch up on our previous coverage.