MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After weeks of waiting, American Trash Service says it will resume trash pickup services on Monday, Feb. 20, after its required permits were approved by the state and McCracken County.
American Trash Service had to cease services on Jan. 5 because of an issue with a permit required by the state of Kentucky. The business had to stop picking up trash until it was able to get an updated permit.
That permit was approved on Feb. 7, and it was sent by mail on Feb. 8. On Tuesday, American Trash Service posted to its Facebook the permit had not arrived, but a state department head had agreed to mail it again on Wednesday, this time overnighting it.
The company said the physical permit was required to resume service. American Trash Service Office Manager Sandy Mason on Wednesday told Local 6 she did not want to discuss the issue further until she had the permit in her hand.
Speaking with us on Friday, Mason said the company now has approval from the state and the county, and American Trash Service will resume garbage pickups on Monday.
"We will do our best to get everyone picked up just as quickly as possible, but we will resume normal pickups. It may take a little longer, because we know that a lot of people have a lot of extra, but we will get to it and we appreciate everybody being so patient with us," Mason said.
McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster confirmed the permit was approved by his office and the code enforcement office, and the company is good to resume pickup on Monday.